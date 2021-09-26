New Welsh-Medium Early Years Facility Opens in South Powys



A new £2m Welsh-medium early years facility in south Powys has opened its doors to children and staff, the county council has said.

Powys County Council has built the new, fit-for-purpose facility on the site of Ysgol Gymraeg Dyffryn y Glowyr, a Welsh-medium primary school in Lower Cwmtwrch. It will accommodate a total of 120 Childcare offer, Flying Start and early year places through the medium of Welsh.

Construction works were carried out by Llanelli-based company Morganstone.

The facility, which has been built thanks to Welsh Government funding secured by the council, will meet the growing demand for Welsh-medium early years places.

The existing early years setting, Dechrau Disglair, is based in Ysgol Gymraeg Dyffryn y Glowyr, which opened in 2012 as a successful Welsh-medium school. However, the school has reached its capacity and there continues to be a significant demand for Welsh-medium provision in the area.

The development, which has been built as a separate block on the school site, includes Early Years and Flying Start facilities as well as three additional classrooms for Foundation Phase learners.

This project is part of the council’s Transformation Programme to deliver aspirations in Vision 2025 – the council's Corporate Improvement Plan. It will also help the council deliver its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys 2020-2030.

The build was delivered in partnership with Heart of Wales Property Services.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: