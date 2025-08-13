New Welsh Fibre Network Delivers First Connectivity Project

Ffeibr, Wales’ newest high-speed internet network, has delivered its first commercial fibre connectivity contract for Cloud Centres Networks.

Launched at the end of last year, ffeibr is a new, full-fibre network built in parallel with the electrification of the Welsh Core Valley Train Lines, offering connectivity to some of the hardest-to-reach places in Wales.

A subsidiary of Transport for Wales, ffeibr delivered its first project providing a complex fibre connectivity solution for Cloud Centre Networks in partnership with Cardiff University.

Ffeibr's first commercial project involved designing and implementing a dark fibre solution to connect Cardiff University's main campus with Cloud Centres Network's data facility in South Wales.

The custom-designed route was key in relocating the university's High Performance Computing (HPC) programme, ensuring the move was secure and integrated seamlessly with their existing systems.

Guy Reiffer, Managing Director of ffeibr said:

“This project is more than a successful delivery. It is proof that ffeibr is here to raise the standard for digital infrastructure in Wales. “To be chosen by Cloud Centres Networks to support Cardiff University, and to outperform an established provider, shows the strength of our network, our people and our approach.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales, said:

“ffeibr’s delivery for Cloud Centres Networks and Cardiff University is a clear demonstration of how public sector innovation can drive real impact. “As a joint initiative between TfW and the Welsh Government’s Transport & Digital Connectivity Division, ffeibr is unlocking new value from public assets to support Wales’ digital future.”

Lee Evans, Assistant IT Director at Cardiff University, said:

“In my 35 years in the technology sector I have never seen a company deliver a project of this complexity in such a short time frame. “ffeibr’s transparency, professionalism and ability to manage expectations left a legacy of trust. They did not just want to win the business they wanted to get it right.”

If you’d like to work with ffeibr or have a project that could use the expertise of the team, get in touch by visiting: ffeibr.wales/#Contact