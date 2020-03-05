New Weekly Show to Discuss Wales’ Top Business Stories

This Friday sees the launch of a new weekly business show from Business News Wales in which leading figures from the world of Welsh business will discuss the top stories of the week.

The show will be called ‘Wales Business Review’ and will be recorded every Friday morning at Business News Wales’ media hub in the Welsh capital, and will be hosted by former First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Each week Carwyn will invite two guests to discuss some of the top stories that have appeared on Business News Wales that week, whilst each guest will also pick their own story of the week.

Ben Cottam, Head of External Affairs at the FSB, and Robert Lloyd Griffiths, director of the Institute of Directors in Wales, will be the show’s opening guests.

Wales Business Review will be sent to Business News Wales’ 21,000 daily newsletter subscribers, distributed via mainstream podcast players and circulated by a widespread social media campaign.

Carwyn Jones, former First Minister of Wales, said:

“I am really excited to be starting this new weekly show with Business News Wales. I am looking forward to some lively discussions as my guests pick apart the top stories every week that affect Welsh business.

“We will be inviting some of the top figures from the Welsh business community onto the show and I hope people will tune in and give the business show a go.”

Mark Powney, Managing Director, Business News Wales, said:

“Keeping our subscribers up-to date with the latest business news is core to everything we do each day and the launch of this new weekly show will allow us to engage our listeners through a new medium.”