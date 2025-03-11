New Webinar Series Explores Unlocking Value From Coal Mining Data

A webinar series is aiming to educate the public, industry professionals and local authorities on how coal mining data can be leveraged for sustainable development and informed decision-making.

The online sessions from the Mining Remediation Authority will take place in April 2025. will provide the opportunity to learn more about the authority's data and engage in interactive question and answer sessions.

The events are:

Harnessing our data for a sustainable future

Tuesday 1 April at 11am

Hear from Gerry Wildman, assistant director for digital and information, about the unique and extensive collection of data and information that details Britain’s mining legacy and its impacts on the environment.

The Mining Remediation Authority says it believes that others could and should use their data and information to make better, evidence-based decisions that will ultimately benefit the people and the environment in mining areas. This webinar will shine a light on that data and explain how you can access it.

Book your place: Harnessing our data for a sustainable future webinar

Supporting the public sector with our data

Wednesday 2 April at 11am

The second webinar will focus on how The Mining Remediation Authority provides free access to their data for the public sector. Nick Ethelstone, head of data and information, and Ian Skeavington, principal manager for data and information, will explain more about how their data can help your work.

The talk will outline cases where the data has helped to support other public sector organisations, how you can gain access to the data, and the do’s and don’ts of the public sector license.

Book your place: Supporting the public sector with our data webinar

Providing confidence to the housing market

Thursday 3 April at 11am

Each year, thousands of property transactions take place across the coalfield, all backed by The Mining Remediation Authority's trusted data and insights. In this webinar, join Steve Meredith and Diane Paradise from The Authority's mining Information team as they explain how their resources support individuals and professionals involved in buying, selling and transacting properties on the coalfield, ensuring peace of mind throughout the process.

They will also share real-world examples of how the data has facilitated successful property transactions, offering valuable context for conveyancers, estate agents, lenders, and legal professionals. Plus, you’ll have the chance to ask your questions.

Book your place: Providing confidence to the housing market webinar