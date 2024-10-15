New Wayfinding Signs Set to be Installed Across the City and Cardiff Bay

Two new types of bilingual wayfinding signs will be installed in Cardiff Bay to test their durability and design, before being rolled out across the city centre and Cardiff Bay in January 2025.
The new totems, which come in two sizes, and new finger posts, will replace existing tourism signs, which were installed as far back as the 1980s. In total 107 old signs will be removed, and 70 new signs will be installed displaying up-to-date maps and information.
This project has received £380,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and will include the removal of the old signs as well as the design, production and installation of the new way finding signs.
The two new prototypes, a totem and a finger post, will be installed outside the Wales Millennium Centre and the Pierhead Building to test the designs before the new signs go into production.
Cllr Dan De'Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Transport and Sustainable Planning said:
“Cardiff has changed significantly in recent years and all the current way finding signs in the city centre are out of date, with different designs. They are ready for a change and having money made available through the UK government's Shared Prosperity Fund enables us to make this improvement.
“We want to ensure that visitors coming to Cardiff can easily navigate their way around the city centre and Cardiff Bay. The new signs feature icons of Cardiff's visitor attractions to make them as simple as possible and include a QR Code, so that people are able to access the information on their smart phone”.