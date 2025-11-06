New Wave of Graduate Talent joins Deeside Engineering Consultancy

Betts Associates, a Deeside based civil and structural engineering consultancy, has recruited nine graduates.

Benjamin England and Michael Foster will take up Graduate Engineering roles. James Doyle joins as Structural Engineer, along with Cameron McLachlan and Kshitija Gaikwad who have been recruited in graduate positions within the team.

The Betts Hydro team has also grown, with Hollie Waud, Liam Davies, Jabez Thomas and Samuel Murray being appointed as Graduate Flood Risk Analysts.

All nine new recruits will strengthen Betts’ services and boost its presence in several sectors, including leisure, health and major residential developments.

They will gain hands-on experience and get the chance to visit clients onsite, building their sector skills whilst building their ability to collaborate with key stakeholders.

The recruitment drive follows a restructure of Betts’ management team, which took place earlier in the year. New additions to the board will spearhead growth, meet strategic matters and ensure that high governance standards are met.

Michael Foster, graduate engineer says:

“I’ve had my eye on civil engineering as a career for some time, having studied it at university and gaining some practical experience. It’s so rewarding knowing that you have played a part in designing, building and safeguarding the infrastructure used by people every day. Looking at the vast client portfolio of Betts, it looks like I’ve got plenty of projects to get my teeth into. And I’m confident the experienced team I will work alongside have a lot of knowledge to pass on.”

Robert Ankers, Managing Director of Betts, says:

“It’s an exciting time for us as we undergo a growth strategy for the business, and I’m delighted to welcome four enthusiastic youngsters who will be part of the journey. “One thing that has remained constant for Betts over the years is investing in our people. We’re proud to see many members of our team come onboard in junior roles, build their skillsets and progress into more senior roles in the company. “The future is bright for the sector, not least with the government working towards high housebuilding targets. At Betts, we’re also seeing a greater demand for more sustainable developments and engineering solutions, and that’s certainly something that won’t go away. It’s safe to say that our new recruits have a future-proof career ahead of them.”

Betts Associates' portfolio spans structural, civil, geo-environmental, and hydro engineering, serving clients across major residential developments, industrial projects, commercial ventures, and leisure facilities.