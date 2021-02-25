New Warehouses Completed at St Asaphs Business Park

Triton Construction has successfully completed the delivery of three new light industrial/warehouse buildings, comprising 10,500 sq ft of new space at St Aspahs Business Park in Denbighshire, North Wales.

The 1.6 million contract was awarded to Triton by Remstone Property Management for a private client.

St Asaph Business Park is a regionally significant, 90-acre site located at Junction 26 off the A55 Expressway. Home to more than 70 companies, the Park is known for its cutting-edge science, engineering, energy, creative and service sectors and is noted for its world class specialism in opto-electronics, which includes Glyndŵr University’s OpTIC Technology Centre, a landmark business, innovation and technology hub.

Richard Dears of Remstone Property Management said,

“Triton Construction completed the delivery of one large unit comprising 4,800 sq ft, one building split into two each offering 3,175 sq ft, and a further building split into four units each offering 2,400 sq ft. The contract included the delivery of shell specification ready accommodation including WC and office facilities as well as external landscaping and car parking.”

Chris Quinn, NW Regional Director at Triton Construction said,

“We are very pleased to have completed this project for Remstone Property Management in Wales, helping to maintain our long and successful relationship with Richard Dears and his client base and in Wales”

Triton Construction is a £50 million turnover company providing design and build, civils, fit out and refurbishment services. Established for more than 16 years it employed over 80 people across offices in the North West and Yorkshire.

Triton has considerable experience in delivering commercial projects. Other industrial project completions include a new warehouse for Tech Folien in Liverpool, a new warehouse offices and distribution facility for food manufacturer Gordon Rhodes in Bradford, and a scheme for three high specification industrial units on Whitehall Road in Leeds.

http://www.tritonconstruction.co.uk/

@Triton_ltd