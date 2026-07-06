New Vision Unveiled for Swansea’s Civic Centre

An aquarium, salt-water lido, roof terrace and sundeck and a central atrium are at the heart of new plans to transform Swansea's landmark Civic Centre.

Residents are being invited to help shape the future of this prime waterfront site, with updated proposals set to go on public display.

An exhibition at Y Storfa will offer the opportunity to explore the latest plans in detail and share views as part of the pre-planning consultation. For those unable to attend on July 8 and 9, an online consultation will also be available.

The proposals include:

A next-generation aquarium

New saltwater lido

Around 130 high-quality apartments, including one, two and three-bedroom homes

A roof terrace and sundeck overlooking the bay

A light-filled central atrium

Cafés, bars, shops and flexible workspace

New leisure and events facilities

The consultation marks the latest stage in Swansea Council and regeneration partner Urban Splash's shared ambition to breathe new life into the largely vacant building and create a destination for the city.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Leader of Swansea Council, said:

“The Civic Centre is one of the most outstanding waterfront locations in the UK, and we have a unique opportunity to transform the site into a high-quality destination for living, working and leisure. “This is a significant step forward in our plans for the site, building on the valuable feedback we've already received from residents. “We want people to take a look at the updated plans and tell us what they think before we move to the next stage. “Following this consultation, Urban Splash intends to submit a full planning application later this year, giving the public a further opportunity to have their say.”

The project is supported by a £20 million investment from the UK Government.

David Warburton, Development Director at Urban Splash, said:

“This is an important milestone as we bring forward our vision for Swansea's seafront. “We're committed to celebrating the Civic Centre's architectural heritage while re imagining it as a vibrant, welcoming hub for the community and visitors alike. “With over 30 years' experience of transforming significant buildings, we're excited about the opportunity to create something truly special here – a place Swansea can be proud of for generations to come.”

The consultation will take place at Y Storfa:

Wednesday 8 July: 12pm to 6.30pm

Thursday 9 July: 9am to 4.30pm

Get involved in the online consultation here.