New Reimagination Conference

A pioneering virtual business support conference has been announced, giving Business Owners and Management real-time access to industry-leading knowledge and expertise at a time of unprecedented commercial change.

Designed to support management and owners in repurposing for near term stability and future growth, the Reimagine & Refocus Conference brings together best-in-class thought-leading practitioners to help companies explore strategies on value preservation and enhancement in 2021 and beyond.

“This free virtual conference and supporting workshops are designed to support you to identify eroders of performance, review strategies to reposition your business and maximise its value”

Registration for this half-day event on 28th January is free – with guest speakers including Frank Holmes of Gambit Corporate Finance, Steve Berry of Acuity Law and Robin Jaques of S A Partners; each of whom will deliver practical insights into the best ways to grow operating profits through market-leading management and operating systems, the proven methods for aligning management teams with growth objectives by implementing remuneration structures that reward success – and the options available to fund growth by adopting a strategy that allows stakeholders to create and realise value.

“A half-day that could change the course of your business”

Frank Holmes views the virtual conference as a seminal event at a key moment in time: “Throughout the pandemic upheaval, there’s been much concentration on reaction, very little practical support designed to help Owners, Directors and Shareholders to focus on adaptation, new business growth opportunities building on competitive advantage and embracing agility to enhance enterprise value. This conference will offer just that, including supplementary workshops and free consultation sessions with myself and the other speakers.”

To register for this free conference on 28th January, between 1300-1500, CLICK HERE

Guest Speaker Areas of Expertise:

Steve Berry, Partner, Acuity Law.

An experienced corporate finance lawyer and founding partner of Acuity, Steve has a strong track record in advising technology companies and has extensive boardroom experience, having served on a range of boards as commercial and/or legal director.

J Frank Holmes, Partner, Gambit Corporate Finance.

Frank specialised in corporate finance whilst at Deloitte with experience gained in MBO’s fundraising and corporate restructuring, before becoming MD and leading an MBO, backed by 3i Group plc, which was subsequently sold in 1996. His preferred area of operation was M&A, sparking the idea of a dedicated corporate finance practice which became a reality when he co-founded Gambit.

Robin Jaques, Partner, S A Partners.

Robin is part of the Leadership Team and the Financial Director at global business transformation consultancy, S A Partners plc. He joined the company in 2000 and his diverse portfolio of clients include both prime and supply chain companies supplying the military by land, sea and air; as well as working with several Tier 1 aerospace organisations.