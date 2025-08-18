New Ukrainian and Welsh Blended Cafe Opens in Caerphilly Station

Two Ukrainian sisters who came to Wales to escape the war have partnered with the lady who sponsored them in the UK and opened a new cafe offering a fusion of Ukrainian and Welsh experience.

Coffi Kava (coffee in the Welsh and Ukrainian language combined) opened at Caerphilly Railway Station in late July, offering a menu that blends traditional Ukrainian flavours with Welsh ingredients.

Hanna and Liudmyla arrived in Wales from Ukraine three years ago and now proudly call it their second home. Sian, a retired NHS worker sponsored the sisters when they first arrived and through their shared passion for baking and good coffee have now opened Coffi Kava.

The cafe is a celebration of culture, connection and local pride with Sian and the sisters committed to sourcing wherever possible Welsh-made products including Coaltown Coffee, a Welsh roastery who’s aim is to revive jobs in former mining and industrial towns.

Commenting on the opening the Coffi Kava team said:

“Opening Coffi Kava has been a dream come true for us. The first few weeks have been incredibly positive – we’ve felt so welcomed by passengers, local residents and the TfW team. Their warmth and enthusiasm have made settling in a joy, and it’s been amazing to see people embracing what we offer. We’re excited to keep growing and serving this vibrant community.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales also added: