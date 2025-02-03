New UK Seed Funding Initiative Offers Up to £10,000 to Innovate Women’s Cancer Care

Women’s cancer care is a vital priority in the UK, with an urgent need for innovative solutions to improve treatment, diagnosis, and patient experiences. To address this challenge, Life Sciences Hub Wales and the Academy of Medical Sciences have launched the Innovation in Women’s Cancer Accelerator Fund.

This initiative offers up to £10,000 in seed funding for UK-based organisations developing transformative projects. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the fund seeks to tackle one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges.

Applications open from 03 February 2025 until 12:00pm on 21 February 2025.

UK-registered organisations, including project teams or departments, are encouraged to apply. Projects must demonstrate cross-sector, multidisciplinary collaboration, and including at least one Welsh-based partner.

Beyond financial support, awardees will receive tailored support from both Life Sciences Hub Wales and the Academy of Medical Sciences, including guidance to develop partnerships, access to expert networks, and to maximise project impact.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing said:

“This research fund could make a huge difference to women’s health and shows the importance of looking for innovative solutions to improve patient care. Initiatives like this reinforce the ambitions of the Women’s Health Plan to improve healthcare services for women. I look forward to seeing this research fund developing and the impact of the projects benefiting from it.”

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, Life Sciences Hub Wales said:

“We’re pleased to launch the Women’s Cancer Accelerator Fund. Initiatives like this are vital for driving forward innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by women affected by cancer. I’m proud that Life Sciences Hub Wales are working together with The Academy of Medical Sciences, committing to enhancing cancer care for patients across the nation.”

Professor James Naismith, Vice President (Non-Clinical) of the Academy of Medical Sciences, said:

“The Innovation in Women’s Cancer Accelerator Fund represents an important collaboration between the Academy of Medical Sciences and Life Sciences Hub Wales to drive transformative change in women’s cancer care. By bringing together diverse expertise from academia, industry, healthcare and the third sector, we’re creating opportunities for researchers to pioneer new approaches that will directly improve care and outcomes. This initiative aligns with our commitment to breaking down barriers between sectors and ensuring research translates into real benefits for patients.”

Interested organisations are encouraged to review the Guidance Document for detailed information on eligibility, scope, and available support. Applications can be submitted in Welsh or English and should be sent to hello@lshubwales.com by the specific deadline.

Find out more on Life Sciences Hub Wales website here.