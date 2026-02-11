New Training Network Aims to Transform North Wales Visitor Economy Workforce

A major skills initiative aimed at strengthening the future workforce of North Wales’ tourism and hospitality sector is now moving into delivery following the launch of Academi Croeso, a new partnership supported through the North Wales Growth Deal.

Led by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, the project brings employers, educators and industry bodies together through a hub-and-spoke model designed to create a single, coherent route into training, apprenticeships and career development across the visitor economy.

The region’s tourism and hospitality sector contributes significantly to North Wales’ foundational economy, supporting thousands of jobs. But employers say long-standing challenges around recruitment, retention and perceptions of the industry continue to hold back growth.

Academi Croeso has been created to address these issues by investing in facilities, improving access to training, and developing clearer career pathways for people at all stages.

Speaking on the Ambition North Wales podcast Elliw Hughes, Growth Deal Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales, said the initiative which sits within the Growth Deal’s Agri-food and Tourism Programme and its aim of strengthening the region’s skills base.

She said the project is expected to support more than 250 apprentices over ten years, create nearly 70 jobs and contribute over £36 million in GVA. Elliw also emphasised the importance of collaboration, with more than 100 engagements planned with employers, SMEs and sole traders.

At the centre of the model is Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Rhos-on-Sea campus, which serves as the hub. Spoke partner are Portmeirion Ltd, Theatr Clwyd and Zip World, and there are strategic partnerships Snowdonia Hospitality & Leisure and the National Trust – all offering practical training environments across the region.

Gwenllian Roberts, the college group’s Executive Director of Commercial Development, described the initiative as a way of creating a single point of access for skills in the sector, saying:

“It’s that one shop window… speaking with one voice and that we’re here as one to respond to the needs and opportunities of the North Wales economy.”

Gwenllian added that the investment through the Growth Deal enables “best-in-class facilities”, giving learners access to environments that reflect real-world settings.

The model is also intended to broaden the reach of training beyond immediate tourism and hospitality roles. Gwenllian highlighted growing interest from other sectors where knowledge transfer, apprenticeships and commercial training could play a wider role. She said the initiative reflects confidence in both the sector and the region, with the partnership signalling a long-term commitment to investing in people and communities.

Partners involved in delivery believe the initiative has the potential to reshape how different parts of the visitor economy work together.

Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director and CEO, Liam Evans-Ford, said the creative industries had not traditionally been viewed as part of the tourism and hospitality workforce, despite the strong overlap in skills and the role cultural venues play in bringing visitors to the region. The theatre will provide at least 50 apprenticeships across marketing, production, events, duty management and hospitality, supported by its newly redeveloped facilities.

At Portmeirion Ltd, Managing Director Robin Llewelyn said the opportunity to strengthen links between hospitality venues and local food and drink producers is a key benefit. He explained that the project could support closer relationships between kitchens, producers and suppliers, giving apprentices the chance to understand the full chain from local produce to the visitor experience. Robin also noted that many people entering hospitality do not always see it as a long-term career, and said the project has the potential to shift perceptions by offering structured pathways and development opportunities.

Hear more on the Ambition North Wales podcast episode Strengthening North Wales’ Hospitality and Tourism Workforce. Listen here.