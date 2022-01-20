New Training Courses to Help Businesses with Supply Chain Issues

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid have launched a series of international trade training courses to help Welsh businesses overcome supply chain issues and develop skillsets.

The Chamber is known for curating end-to-end supply chain connectivity across global markets and has designed the courses to provide businesses with the skills and confidence to deal with fundamental trade processes and documentation.

The training will help businesses export and import successfully, particularly following the introduction of new Customs regulations and controls this month.

Keith Moore, International Trade Executive at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“Whether in daily conversations or via our Quarterly Economic Surveys, businesses continue to share their concerns with us regarding supply chain issues and the recruitment of skilled workers. Using our extensive experience, we have developed a range of courses with expert trainers to empower businesses to manage their supply chain and upskill staff.”

Nine courses are accredited by the British Chambers of Commerce and each successful participant is provided with a certificate to show their industry recognised qualification. By completing six courses, participants can gain a Foundation Award in International Trade.

The courses are also HMRC aligned, providing businesses with the skills and understanding to ensure their business is compliant and prepared for audits. As non-compliance with the new customs regulations could potentially lead to considerable financial penalties and fines, the courses can assist businesses to mitigate their risk.

Other specialist courses in the series include guides to trading with Northern Ireland and the EU post Brexit.

Businesses may be eligible for funding from the Welsh Government’s Flexible Skills Programme for Export Training to cover the cost of training to improve their capability to trade internationally.

Facilitated by the Chamber, the courses are delivered by trainers Jeff Lewis, an international business, training and development advisor, and Mark Rowbotham, an independent consultant, trainer and writer in customs and excise issues.

Jeff Lewis said:

“Import and export training is now more important than ever for UK companies. Delivered in a friendly and easy to understand way, the range of courses will enable delegates to gain knowledge of the procedures required to help their businesses achieve profitable international sales growth.”

Mark Rowbotham said: