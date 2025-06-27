New Tourism Partnership Promotes Pembrokeshire’s Top Visitor Attractions

Visitors to one of Pembrokeshire’s most popular tourist attractions can now discover even more of what the county has to offer, thanks to a new partnership between Folly Farm and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority

As part of the initiative, Folly Farm has donated space in its indoor play area to the National Park Authority to display a promotional panel showcasing the Authority’s three popular visitor attractions: Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre in St Davids.

The partnership is part of a wider effort to encourage greater collaboration across the tourism sector, ensuring visitors get the very best experience during their time in Pembrokeshire.

Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said:

“Working together in the tourism industry is key to delivering the best possible experience for visitors to Pembrokeshire. We’re very grateful to Folly Farm for offering us this opportunity to highlight the fantastic sites and experiences managed by the National Park Authority. “Partnerships like this demonstrate how tourism businesses and organisations can work together to amplify their collective reach, signposting visitors to a wider range of experiences and encouraging longer stays, repeat visits and greater engagement with the local area.”

Gareth Morris, Marketing Officer at Folly Farm, said: