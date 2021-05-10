New Think Tank Trustees Bring Diversity to Aid Wales’ Recovery

The new trustees bring a diversity of expertise and insights to the charity which will strengthen their ability to develop solutions to support Wales’ recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Influential Welsh think tank the Bevan Foundation has welcomed four new directors to its board:

The Rt Rev’d John D E Davies

Chisomo Phiri Policy and Communications Partner at Chwarae Teg

Richard Williams, CEO at the Community Foundation in Wales, and

Shavanah Taj, Acting General Secretary of Wales TUC.

Bishop John Davies is deeply committed to social justice, especially homelessness and housing, rural problems, poverty and the effects of poor educational standards, and says:

“I am delighted to be associated with the Bevan Foundation as a Trustee. I have long admired the Foundation’s work, and I hope, in some way, to be able to further it.”

As President of Swansea University Students’ Union, Chisomo Phiri ran a successful campaign to end period poverty in Wales winning her Chwarae Teg’s People’s Choice Womenspire award in 2019.

“I applied for the trustee role at the Bevan Foundation because I am passionate about eradicating inequality and poverty in Wales,” says Chisomo. “The Bevan Foundation leads the way in doing this and I wanted to be part of that change. I am particularly looking forward to working with the Bevan Foundation on their free school meals eligibility project, to ensure that everyone who needs them has fair access.”

New trustee Richard Williams says he is delighted to be joining the board “because of the important role the Bevan Foundation has in developing the Wales we all want to see in the future.”

With valuable experience of charity governance and as a former journalist, he says:

“We have so much in Wales to be positive and proud about. I am passionate about building on this to help give people fair opportunities and help our communities thrive.”

Finally, with her passion for equality, social justice and human rights, Shavanah Taj will be able to provide valuable insights into the experiences of low-paid workers to support the Foundation’s work on the economy.

“I am really pleased to be joining the board of trustees of the Bevan Foundation. A leading, well respected organisation by many, including the trade union movement, that strongly advocates for workers, making the case for a fair, equitable, green and just economy; an economy that the incoming Welsh Government will need to pay attention to if we are to build back better and deliver on the promise of levelling up across our Welsh communities and workplaces”.

Vivienne Sugar, Chair of the board said: