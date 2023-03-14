New Tender Opportunity for Design and Construction of the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre

New Tender Opportunity for Design and Construction of the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre

The Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre project has announced a new £8.35 million tender opportunity to design and construct the new centre that will support manufacturing businesses in the region to decarbonise.

The Wrexham Glyndŵr University project now invites businesses to submit bids to design and construct the new building at the Plas Coch site, including the installation of a hydrogen application facility and renewable energy photovoltaic panels.

The project aims to support manufacturing businesses in the region to decarbonise by exploring the integrated use of optics, photonics and composites as alternative, lighter-weight solutions across all manufacturing specialisms.

When operational, businesses can use the facilities to test materials within a controlled environment, providing more efficient products and systems requiring less energy, which will minimise costs and carbon emissions. Additionally, the project will create local job and training opportunities and attract investment.

Hedd Vaughan-Evans, Head of Operations at Ambition North Wales, is delighted to see the progress of the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre project.

“There is no doubt the project will drive product development in low carbon technologies, critical to the future success of regional businesses. We’re eager that businesses in the region have the skills and capacity to respond to decarbonisation opportunities in the manufacturing sector.” “As with all Growth Deal investments, the project seeks tender applications demonstrating social value for the region and how they will help achieve our biodiversity and emission reduction targets. So we’re looking for businesses that will create value for North Wales and positively impact the entire region”.

Aulay Mackenzie, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Wrexham Glyndŵr University, has reiterated how he hopes local businesses will take up this opportunity.

“Building on existing expertise and strategic links within the University, the new Centre and provision of cutting-edge equipment will enable expansion of our research capacity to support local manufacturing businesses of all types to meet the pressing need to become more efficient and reduce carbon emissions.’’

Businesses interested in tendering for this opportunity can download the full tender pack by visiting Sell2Wales at the link here.

Construction aims to start in February 2024, with an estimated opening in 2025.

For further information contact [email protected]