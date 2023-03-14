Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

New Tender Opportunity for Design and Construction of the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre

The Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre project has announced a new £8.35 million tender opportunity to design and construct the new centre that will support manufacturing businesses in the region to decarbonise.

The Wrexham Glyndŵr University project now invites businesses to submit bids to design and construct the new building at the Plas Coch site, including the installation of a hydrogen application facility and renewable energy photovoltaic panels.

The project aims to support manufacturing businesses in the region to decarbonise by exploring the integrated use of optics, photonics and composites as alternative, lighter-weight solutions across all manufacturing specialisms.

Artist’s impression of the EEOC building.

When operational, businesses can use the facilities to test materials within a controlled environment, providing more efficient products and systems requiring less energy, which will minimise costs and carbon emissions. Additionally, the project will create local job and training opportunities and attract investment.

Hedd Vaughan-Evans, Head of Operations at Ambition North Wales, is delighted to see the progress of the Enterprise Engineering and Optics Centre project.

“There is no doubt the project will drive product development in low carbon technologies, critical to the future success of regional businesses. We’re eager that businesses in the region have the skills and capacity to respond to decarbonisation opportunities in the manufacturing sector.”

“As with all Growth Deal investments, the project seeks tender applications demonstrating social value for the region and how they will help achieve our biodiversity and emission reduction targets. So we’re looking for businesses that will create value for North Wales and positively impact the entire region”.

Aulay Mackenzie, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Wrexham Glyndŵr University, has reiterated how he hopes local businesses will take up this opportunity.

“Building on existing expertise and strategic links within the University, the new Centre and provision of cutting-edge equipment will enable expansion of our research capacity to support local manufacturing businesses of all types to meet the pressing need to become more efficient and reduce carbon emissions.’’

Businesses interested in tendering for this opportunity can download the full tender pack by visiting Sell2Wales at the link here.

Construction aims to start in February 2024, with an estimated opening in 2025.

For further information contact [email protected]

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

