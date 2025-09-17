property construction logo
17 September 2025
Property / Construction

New Tenant Secured for Former Debenhams Store in Bangor

Former Debenhams Bangor

Legat Owen, acting on behalf of a private client, has successfully secured a new tenant for the former Debenhams store in Bangor city centre.

The 57,000 sq ft unit, the largest retail space in the city, will now be home to Trade Outlet, a fast-growing discount retail chain offering a wide range of household goods, electricals, homewares, and general merchandise.

Trade Outlet has signed a two-year short-term lease, aimed at revitalising the high street while longer-term plans for the site are developed.

Rupert Chadwick-Dunbar, Chartered Surveyor at Legat Owen, said:

“This letting is a positive step for Bangor’s retail landscape. Trade Outlet will help draw more people into the city, boosting footfall and increasing consumer spending on the high street. It’s great to see this prominent space brought back into use.”

The new store is expected to open its doors next month.


