New Technology News Channel Set to Launch in Wales

Next month will see the launch of Technology News Wales, a dedicated news channel for the growing Technology sector.

In partnership with Technology Connected (Formally ESTnet), the new channel has been produced to create a hub for the ongoing developments within Wales’ fast-growing technology sector.

Established expert columnists, monthly podcasts, an email newsletter, regular features and events are just some of the features that will be available on the industry news channel.

Together with strategic partners Technology Connected, corporate partners NatWest and the Cardiff Capital Region will also be providing regular contributions relating to the ongoing developments within the industry.

The announcement of the new section follows a series of exciting developments at Technology Connected (Formerly ESTnet). After nearly 20 years of representing and championing Wales’ technology industry, the organisation has announced it will adopt a new identity of Technology Connected, along with several new, high profile additions to strengthen and diversify its board.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected commented;

“The Welsh technology industry is pervasive and ubiquitous across the world, enabling industries and changing the way we all live and work. From our vibrant start-up scene to world leading established brands, Wales is driving innovation and disrupting markets. “The launch of this new channel compliments the announcement of our rebrand and ambitions to boost the profile of the Welsh technology industry. Partnering with fast growing publisher Business News Wales, we now have the right partner in place to ensure the exciting developments in the industry are curated and distributed to business leaders across Wales.”

Mark Powney, MD at Business News Wales, commented;

“Wales is characterised by dynamic and innovative companies who are involved with some of the most exciting and rapidly developing areas of the industry. Ensuring they have a spotlight and communications platform is essential. I look forward to creating an innovative partnership with Avril and the team at Technology Connected.”

The launch of Technology News Wales compliments Business News Wales 2020 scale up plans and follows the recent launch of a dedicated news platform for the Cardiff Capital Region and Health Tech industry.