New Tech Networking Event to Launch at Celtic Manor Resort

The Celtic Manor Resort is launching a new networking event to bring together digital and technology professionals, with the first Tech Talk Wales taking place on Thursday 18th June.

Hosted in partnership with the Alacrity Foundation, Tech Talk Wales is a new space for the region's growing tech sector to connect, share ideas, and build meaningful relationships.

For the first event, the guest speaker is Charles Radclyffe, a serial entrepreneur and recognised voice in digital ethics, AI and emerging technologies. With a career spanning senior roles including Head of Technology at Deutsche Bank Labs and Head of AI at Fidelity International, Charles brings a perspective shaped by both commercial experience and a strong focus on responsible innovation.

The event is free to attend and guests can expect an honest take on where tech is heading – and what actually matters as AI continues to reshape the landscape. There will also be the opportunity for informal networking over drinks and canapés.

Register to attend here.