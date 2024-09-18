New Team Member for Planning Consultancy

Lauren Hennessey has joined the Cardiff office of planning consultancy Boyer.

She joined the company after completing her MSc in Spatial Planning and Development at Cardiff University. Prior to this, Lauren earned her degree in Geography from the University of Bristol.

Karen Charles, Executive Director, Boyer (part of Leaders Romans Group) said:

“We are delighted to welcome Lauren to Boyer as part of our 2024 graduate recruitment programme. Recruitment of graduates into our business is a core part of our business strategy and supports the onward career progression of all those in the business. We have a great track record of supporting our graduates through their RTPI or RIBA professional qualifications through a clear programme of on-the-job training and external training opportunities, and look forward to introducing them to our wide range of exciting projects.”