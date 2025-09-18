New Swansea Initiative Launches to Attract UK and Global Investment

Swansea is opening its doors to investors with the launch of Invest in Swansea – a new initiative designed to drive economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen the city's position as a hub for innovation, regeneration and opportunity.

Backed by Swansea Council and the Swansea Business Improvement District (BID), the initiative features a dedicated, user-friendly website – www.investswansea.com – aimed at streamlining the investment process for businesses and entrepreneurs across the UK and overseas.

The platform serves as a one-stop-shop for potential investors, offering insights into the city's £1 billion regeneration programme, funding opportunities, business support services, and sector-specific strengths.

Visitors can explore current and future development opportunities, access guidance on navigating planning and regulations, and connect directly with the Invest in Swansea team for tailored support.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Swansea is a city defined by transformation and ambition. “Through our £1 billion regeneration programme and strong partnerships with the private sector, we're building a city that is not only an incredible place to live, work, study and visit but is also a thriving environment for business. “Invest in Swansea is about making it easier than ever for investors to see the potential here and join us on this exciting journey.”

The council said the initiative reflects Swansea's collaborative approach, where public, private and academic partners work hand-in-hand to create a modern, sustainable and digitally advanced city.

Investment in world-class digital infrastructure, green and blue economy projects, and heritage restoration are making Swansea one of the most forward-thinking cities in the UK, according to Swansea BID.

Andrew Douglas, Swansea BID Manager, said:

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Swansea. “We've seen significant growth and investment in recent years, and the launch of Invest in Swansea will amplify that momentum. “By providing clear, accessible information and hands-on support, we're helping investors tap into a city that's full of opportunity, talent and innovation. “Swansea is a city where opportunity meets lifestyle – and now is the time to be part of it.”

Ian Morgan, BID Board Member and Managing Director of Swansea-based property development and investment company Kartay, said:

“Initiatives like Invest in Swansea send a powerful signal that the city is open, ambitious, and ready for investment. “Kartay and others are delivering key projects across the city centre, and we are seeing first-hand the momentum building. “It's an exciting time to be part of Swansea's journey, and we're committed to helping shape a city centre that attracts opportunity from across the UK and beyond. “We believe in the city, the people and its future. Invest in Swansea is vital in showcasing the opportunities available and in attracting the kind of investment that will help Swansea realise its full potential.”

Swansea's economy benefits from a number of key growth sectors, which include digital and tech, health and life sciences, creative industries, advanced manufacturing, green and renewable energy, tourism, food and drink, and professional services.

PwC has ranked Swansea among the UK's top-performing cities. The Sunday Times also lists Swansea as among the UK's best places to live, and CoStar has noted the city's rapid office rental growth.

Investors are encouraged to visit www.investswansea.com to explore opportunities or get in touch with the Invest in Swansea team directly.