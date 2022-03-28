New Suppliers Needed to Support the Delivery of £2.5 Billion Capital Programme

Severn Trent and Hafren Dyfrdwy, part of the Severn Trent Group, want to expand and diversify their supply chain by partnering with suppliers capable of delivering Design & Build and Build only Works across their water and wastewater network.

Core capabilities include but are not limited to Civils, M&E, Green Solutions and Pipelines with an increased emphasis on digital and innovation.

Combined, the companies’ £2.5 billion AMP7 capital programme includes a pipeline of work spanning small individual projects, asset renewal and refurbishment, up to large scale works improvements.

Severn Trent, which services customers across the Midlands, wants to hear expressions of interest from suppliers to support the delivery of a range of capital projects across wastewater and water treatment and pipelines, and its ambitious Green Recovery programme – a £566 million scheme that aims to support the UK’s green economic recovery.

Hafren Dyfrdwy, which serves customers in and around Powys and Wrexham, wants to hear expressions of interest from suppliers to support the delivery of a variety of projects covering water and wastewater in both networks and treatment. The largest programme of projects being within wastewater treatment covering the whole of Powys. Hafren Dyfrdwy is particularly interested in hearing from local suppliers based in Wales and the local area.

Helen Miles, Capital Delivery and Commercial Director for the Severn Trent group, said:

We’re on an exciting journey with big investment plans focused on improving our environment. We want to partner with local and national suppliers with a broad range of capabilities, from the smallest to the largest delivery partners. If you’re looking to grow your business with a reliable partner, want to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come or just want to be involved in some truly exciting projects, we want to hear from you.

Severn Trent and Hafren Dyfrdwy will be launching its Capital Supplementary Qualification System in March, which will be valid until the end of AMP 7 (31 March 2025). Companies who want to register their interest should get in touch by emailing [email protected]