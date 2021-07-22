New Supermarket Listings for Welsh Dairy Producers

A crop of new supermarket listings for Welsh dairy suppliers has been welcomed by Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths.

The Minister joined Tesco’s UK Head of Local Sourcing Tess Osborne at Llaeth Y Llan Dairy in Llanefydd, Conwy to see one of 14 product lines which have won new or expanded listings at Tesco stores across Wales recently.

New lines from Llaeth Y Llan, Castle Dairies, South Caernarfon Creameries and Colliers Cheese have all made their debut in Tesco stores.

The Minister saw how Llaeth Y Llan’s new multipack of four strawberry and raspberry bio live yoghurts for children is produced. The product, together with a new low fat Peach Melba yoghurt, and six more yoghurt flavours, will now be stocked in more Tesco stores across Wales than ever before.

Castle Dairies have worked with Halen Mon, producers of Anglesey Sea Salt, to create a premium Welsh butter roll which will initially be exclusively at Tesco, where shoppers will also be able to pick up a new Welsh spreadable butter.

Fans of full-flavoured cheese can now enjoy Colliers Smokey Cheddar, and more Welsh stores will stock their Powerful Welsh Cheddar, while lovers of Caerphilly cheese will find South Caernarfon Creameries’ Dragon Welsh Caerphilly Cheese at their local Tesco store.

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“It is great to see more of Llaeth y Llan’s fantastic Welsh products making their way on to shelves in Tesco stores and I am very pleased to have visited their site in Llanefydd and meet the team. “Welsh producers work hard to ensure people across Wales have the best possible choice of food and drink and the Welsh Government’s Trade Development Programme is vital in helping build close relationships between our suppliers and trade partners. “I would like to congratulate everyone at Llaeth y Llan, Castle Dairies, South Caernarfon Creameries and Colliers Cheese for expanding their listings at Tesco and look forward to hearing more on their success in the future.”

Tesco’s UK Head of Local Sourcing Tess Osborne said the scale of the new listings reflected the breadth and quality of Welsh dairy producers.

“The fact that we are able to add and expand the listing for so many quality Welsh products at the same time just underlines the great work that is being done by dairy businesses across Wales,” she said. “The passion that they have for what they do really comes out in their products and we are delighted to be further strengthening the range of Welsh-made products in our stores.”

The 14 new and expanded lines are just the latest Welsh products to appear on the shelves of Tesco stores this year, as the supermarket expands its listings for Welsh products.

A total of 28 Welsh products have won new or expanded listings on Tesco’s shelves since January including new mixers from Montgomery Waters and new beers from Boss and Brecon breweries. Small packs of Tregroes Waffles have also won a listing in the food-to-go aisles of Tesco stores across the UK.