New Strategy to Support Wales to Fully Embrace Digital

Ensuring people are confident and motivated to make best use of digital technologies, can access key services in new ways and have the connectivity they need are at the heart of the Welsh Government’s new Digital Strategy for Wales which has been published.

The Welsh Government has taken an innovative ‘crowdsourcing’ approach to gather ideas and opinions for the strategy by encouraging people, businesses and organisations throughout Wales to have their say and make it as good as it can be.

The aim of the strategy is to ensure digital improves the lives of everyone in Wales and helps the economy grow. It also builds on previous Welsh Government investments such as Digital Health, the Hwb Education Technology Programme and the Centre for Digital Public Services.

A delivery plan which sets out the actions the Welsh Government will take has also been published.

Crucial to the delivery of the strategy is designing services around the needs of users, making best use of data and supporting businesses to accelerate the adoption of digital to work smarter and drive innovation which will put them in the best possible position to take full advantage of future opportunities.

Deputy Minister for Economy, Lee Waters said: