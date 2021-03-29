New Strategy to Support Wales to Fully Embrace Digital

Ensuring people are confident and motivated to make best use of digital technologies, can access key services in new ways and have the connectivity they need are at the heart of the Welsh Government’s new Digital Strategy for Wales which has been published.
The Welsh Government has taken an innovative ‘crowdsourcing’ approach to gather ideas and opinions for the strategy by encouraging people, businesses and organisations throughout Wales to have their say and make it as good as it can be.
The aim of the strategy is to ensure digital improves the lives of everyone in Wales and helps the economy grow. It also builds on previous Welsh Government investments such as Digital Health, the Hwb Education Technology Programme and the Centre for Digital Public Services.
A delivery plan which sets out the actions the Welsh Government will take has also been published.
Crucial to the delivery of the strategy is designing services around the needs of users, making best use of data and supporting businesses to accelerate the adoption of digital to work smarter and drive innovation which will put them in the best possible position to take full advantage of future opportunities.
Deputy Minister for Economy, Lee Waters said:
“The COVID-19 pandemic has really shown us the importance of digital and technology in how we connect with each other, access services and buy goods, and how we work.
“Our Digital Strategy for Wales sets out our approach to making all of these better and easier for people, communities and businesses.
“This isn’t simply about computers or how we use our smart phones, this is about driving forward improved services for people.
“It’s about creating and building modern, efficient, bilingual and streamlined public services so we can benefit from the best outcomes now and in the future.
“We want people of all ages to be able to take advantage of the internet and feel confident doing so and developing their skills along the way.
“We will also work to encourage businesses to fully embrace digital so Wales’ economy remains competitive in a global market while spreading wealth, resilience and well-being across Wales.
“Digital and tech is going to play an even bigger role in our lives in the future and it’s crucial we fully embrace the opportunities that come with it.
“I want to thank everyone who has contributed to the development of our strategy, but this is only the start of a conversation with people, communities, organisations and businesses as we build a truly digital Wales.”