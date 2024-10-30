New Strategic Appointments at South Wales Property Consultancy

RJ Chartered Surveyors, a South Wales property consultancy, has announced two major appointments as part of its continued growth plans. The strategic appointments will strengthen its ability to provide a fully integrated property service for clients across Wales, addressing the diverse needs of an evolving property market.

Daniel Worrall joins the team as Valuation Director, bringing with him over a decade of expertise in commercial and residential property valuations. Having previously worked at London’s Kroll Real Estate Advisory Group, Daniel has an extensive background providing valuation advice on a wide range of asset classes, from residential and commercial developments to complex trophy investments. His work has spanned the UK and EMEA, advising banks and private equity firms on secured lending and financial reporting.

Commenting on his appointment, Daniel Worrall, said:

“I am delighted to join RJ Chartered Surveyors at such a dynamic time for the business and I am looking forward to contributing to the growth of our company. My goal is to expand our capabilities in valuation for loan security and financial reporting purposes and deliver a comprehensive range of valuation services that meet the highest industry standards.”

The firm’s second appointment is Daniel Williams, as in-house Building Surveyor. Williams joins from an architectural practice, where he played a significant role in the building surveying team, working on projects across the UK, including the education, healthcare, and commercial sectors. With experience that spans design, project management, condition survey and technical due diligence, Williams brings a wealth of knowledge to RJ Chartered Surveyors. His prior work includes design and contract administration services for complex refurbishment projects to providing asset management surveys for a range of buildings.

Commenting on his appointment, Daniel Williams, said:

“As RJ’s in-house Building Surveyor, I am excited to build a strong surveying function that integrates seamlessly with our existing services. By creating a one-stop-shop for clients, we can provide unparalleled support across all client assets from traditional buildings to complex, modern structures. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s vision of delivering excellence and value at every stage of a property’s lifecycle for our clients.”

These appointments mark a significant milestone in RJ Chartered Surveyors’ mission to deliver a full suite of property services. With the addition of Daniel Worrall’s valuation expertise and Daniel Williams’ extensive surveying experience, the firm can offer a unique level of support to clients across the Welsh property market.