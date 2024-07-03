New Start-Up Accelerator Programme Open for Applications

A new start-up accelerator programme is now accepting applications.

The Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme is set to launch its immersive 12-week Start-Up Accelerator Programme in September. It will combine virtual and face-to-face sessions which it says will deliver a “comprehensive, rapid start-up experience”.

Participants will receive step-by-step guidance on turning their idea into a fully operational business, with tailored support to enable them to acquire paying customers and develop a sustainable business model. Coaches will hone participants' essential business skills throughout the programme and “foster a success-driven mindset”.

This accelerator is open to all Wales-based aspiring entrepreneurs with a pre-revenue business idea. The business idea should aim to achieve more than £1 million in annual turnover and create ten full-time jobs by 2028, with potential export opportunities. Support is also available to help overcome barriers to participate in the programme.

The programme offers a blend of webinars, masterclasses, and one-to-one mentoring sessions conducted by business role models and business growth experts. Networking is also a cornerstone of the programme. Participants will also benefit from PR opportunities designed to raise business profiles and drive rapid growth, with the programme culminating in a high-profile awards event.

Richard Morris, Programme Director of the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme, said:

“The Start-Up Accelerator Programme will fast-track business development by providing valuable, tailored learning opportunities from industry experts. We have crafted this comprehensive programme to equip participants with the necessary tools and networks to thrive in the competitive business landscape. “This is a can't-miss chance for 24 aspiring entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into thriving growth businesses. We are looking for innovative thinkers ready to take their business concepts to the next level, and we look forward to hearing from applicants with their ideas.”

The deadline for applications is Monday 19th August 2024 and anyone interested in taking part can register their interest here