New Starbucks Drive Thru Creating 20 New Local Jobs

A new Starbucks store opened at Parc Pensarn, Carmarthen, last week. Operated by Starbucks licensee, The Magic Bean Company, the store will be the first Starbucks Drive Thru in the area and will create 20 new jobs.

Customers are invited to visit the store to enjoy Starbucks holiday menu, with returning festive favourites the Toffee Nut Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte available. Customers can also try Starbucks new items this season, including the Truffle Deluxe Hot Chocolate and The One with the Gravy Layer Sandwich.

To celebrate the opening, there will be a ribbon cutting hosted by the Store Manager, Jordan Fish, at 10:00am on the morning of Friday 27 November. In addition, the first 10 customers to visit the store will receive a gift box filled with Starbucks merchandise.

The store will support Barnardo’s as its local charity partner. Barnardo’s provides support services for the UK’s most vulnerable children and young people. Starbucks values building strong and lasting relationships within store communities through partnerships with local charities, community groups and residents.

Gayl Norman, General Manager at The Magic Bean Company, said:

“We are so excited to open our new store in Carmarthen and the team are closely following guidance from both the local government and health authorities to keep everyone safe in-store. We can’t wait to start welcoming new faces over the next few weeks.”

The store will be ‘to-go’ only until 11 December, with customers able to order for takeaway using Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay and Drive Thru services.

Starbucks coffee is 99% ethically sourced and accredited by Conservation International under the C.A.F.E. Practices programme. Starbucks offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

The new Drive Thru store is conveniently located at Morrison’s Car Park, Parc Pensarn, Carmarthen, SA31 2NF from 6:00am until 10:00pm, Monday – Sunday.