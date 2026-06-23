New Sponsorship Boost for One of Rhyl’s Longest Running Junior Sports Clubs

Meddyg Care is backing grassroots football in North Wales with a new sponsorship deal that will see it support one of Rhyl's longest-running junior teams ahead of the new season.

The company has announced a sponsorship agreement with Rhyl Hearts Under-15s, giving the club a timely boost as preparations for the coming campaign get under way.

The sponsorship will see their branding feature on the distinctive orange shirts worn by the squad.

Founded 56 years ago, the club has grown into one of the area's best-supported grassroots organisations, with more than 150 players across 15 teams, from Under-5s through to youth age groups, as well as its popular ‘Mini Kickers’ sessions.

Based at Coronation Gardens, Rhyl Hearts provides opportunities for children and young people from across the area and has a strong progression pathway through its partnership with CPD Blue Bridge.

The Under-15s are already looking ahead to next season, when they will face teams from across the region including Prestatyn, Denbigh, Kinmel Bay and Henllan.

Rhyl Hearts Under-15s head coach Jordan Davies welcomed the backing.

“We're really grateful to Meddyg Care for coming on board,” he said. “It means we've got the kit sorted and the backing we need going into next season. Local businesses stepping up like this makes a real difference – not just to the team, but to every child and family involved. A big thank you from all of us.”

Club chairman Daryl Jones added:

“Rhyl Hearts has been part of this community for generations and we're proud of what we offer young people. Having organisations like Meddyg Care behind us means we can keep doing that and give players the chance to grow through the game.”

Meddyg Care directors Kevin Edwards and Nicola Rutherford said the sponsorship reflected the organisation's wider commitment to health, wellbeing and community life across the region.

As part of its focus on grassroots sport, the business is also continuing its support for Porthmadog Under-14s.

“Nicola and I are both big football fans, so this means a lot personally,” said Kevin. “Rhyl Hearts has 56 years of history behind it and a real spirit about the place; it wasn't a difficult decision. We're looking forward to following the team and presenting the Player of the Season award.”

The sponsorship comes as Meddyg Care continues to expand across the region. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the company now employs more than 330 staff, provides 170 nursing and dementia beds, and delivers more than 6,000 hours of domiciliary care every month through its highly-rated Help at Home service.

Alongside its care services, they regularly support charities and community initiatives, including St David's Hospice, and continue to invest in care, jobs and community projects across North Wales.