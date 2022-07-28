New Sponsors Secured for the Wales STEM Awards

With entries now open for the 2022 Wales STEM Awards, organisers have announced an exciting line-up of new sponsors.

Following the success of the inaugural awards, the Wales STEM Awards 2022 will shine a spotlight on the organisations and individuals making a difference to the STEM agenda in Wales.

New sponsors secured for 2022 include award-winning STEM recruitment specialist Linea Resourcing who sponsor STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees), Educators Wales, a careers, training and recruitment portal for educators in Wales, who sponsor STEM Educational Programme of the Year, and the Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technologies (CEMET) who sponsor the Innovation in STEM Award.

The new sponsors join Cardiff Metropolitan University, Development Bank of Wales and CSI Catapult, who sponsored the inaugural awards.

With the ceremony taking place on 27th October 2022 at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel, entries are open until 9th September.

The awards will celebrate those leading the sector in Wales, those businesses creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

There are fourteen categories to enter, including a new award for 2022 – the COVID Impact Award – which has been introduced to highlight the impact STEM has had on the COVID19 pandemic.

On sponsoring the awards, founder of Linea Resourcing Mike Gorshkov, said:

“STEM careers have taken centre stage over recent years, with the technology industry growing at an unprecedented rate. However, while the need for STEM skills across multiple industries is growing, finding the necessary talent to fulfil this demand is becoming increasingly difficult for companies. The talent gap, combined with a lack of diversity, is proving to be a real issue. At Linea Resourcing, we connect business with talent within the STEM arena, so we’re delighted to be sponsoring this year’s awards, which throw the spotlight on Wales’ STEM stars.”

The Wales STEM Awards are being jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar.

The inaugural awards saw winners including CGI IT UK take home STEM Company of the Year (251+ employees), Louise O’Shea from Confused.com take home STEM Leader of the Year and Hazel Thorpe from the IPO take home STEM Woman of the Year.

To enter and for details on sponsoring the awards, visit www.STEMAwards.Wales