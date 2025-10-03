New Specialist Home Opens in Bridgend

Bryn-Tirion, a four-bedroom specialist home for young adults with Autism and learning disabilities in Bridgend, has officially opened its doors.

As well as the four bedrooms, Bryn-Tirion also has two living rooms, offering spaces for residents to relax quietly or spend time with others in a social setting, and a spacious kitchen, enabling people to participate in cooking activities and develop their independence.

Bryn-Tirion held an official opening event where interested parties were invited to the home to meet the team, explore the services available and discuss placement opportunities.

The home is operated by Orbis Education and Care, a leading provider that manages over 40 schools and residential services across Wales for children and adults with complex needs related to autism, as well as social, emotional, and mental health challenges.

Nicolle Robertson, Manager of Bryn-Tirion, said: