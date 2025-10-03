New Specialist Home Opens in Bridgend

Bryn-Tirion, a four-bedroom specialist home for young adults with Autism and learning disabilities in Bridgend, has officially opened its doors.
As well as the four bedrooms, Bryn-Tirion also has two living rooms, offering spaces for residents to relax quietly or spend time with others in a social setting, and a spacious kitchen, enabling people to participate in cooking activities and develop their independence.
Bryn-Tirion held an official opening event where interested parties were invited to the home to meet the team, explore the services available and discuss placement opportunities.
The home is operated by Orbis Education and Care, a leading provider that manages over 40 schools and residential services across Wales for children and adults with complex needs related to autism, as well as social, emotional, and mental health challenges.
Nicolle Robertson, Manager of Bryn-Tirion, said:
“We are delighted to officially open the door to this wonderful new home. Our dedicated team is passionate about helping people in our care live as independently as possible, while providing the support they need to thrive.
“Our main aim is for Bryn-Tirion to create a homely and supportive environment where people can feel settled, supported and able to thrive. The features of the home are designed to provide safe and open spaces for individuals to gain independence as well as develop their essential life skills in day to day life.”