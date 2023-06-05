New Space Enterprise Lab Opens at CSA Catapult in Newport

The latest addition to the Satellite Applications Catapult’s network of Space Enterprise Labs (SEL) has opened at the Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult in Newport providing companies and academics access to the latest collaborative technology, resources and expertise.

The innovative and inclusive services at the Space Enterprise Labs enable the virtual delivery of meetings, business sprints, user engagement spark sessions and other services, such as virtual whiteboards and built-in video conferencing, for everyone within the UK space sector to utilise.

The Space Enterprise Labs were created in response to the changing needs of space organisations since the global pandemic and a need to collaborate virtually with stakeholders in many locations.

Space Enterprise Labs are free to use and open to existing space organisations and academic institutions across the country. Located across the country, Space Enterprise Labs provide users with Zoom licenses, virtual reality headsets and access to Microsoft Surface Hubs as well as a modern, professional and safe working environment.

CSA Catapult is at the forefront of applying compound semiconductor technologies to space applications, supporting a network of space-based businesses and organisations across the country.

Compound semiconductors enable a number of space-based applications where harsh environments, temperature range, and reliability are all major considerations, which enables CSA Catapult’s expertise in advanced packaging and harsh environmental and reliability testing to be utilised.

Lucy Edge, Chief Operations Officer at the Satellite Applications Catapult commented:

“We are delighted to be launching the Space Enterprise Labs as we continue to support the growth of the space sector across the UK. These unique facilities embrace the new hybrid way in which we all now engage, while also offering a safe and secure environment to foster UK-wide space innovation and discussion. Businesses across the UK will now be able to collaborate across a range of high-tech, high-innovation subjects, to bring ideas and customers together more effectively.”

Martin McHugh, Chief Executive Officer at CSA Catapult commented:

“We are delighted to be able to host a Space Enterprise Lab here at CSA Catapult to support a growing network of space organisations and academic institutions across the UK. We hope this innovative new service will encourage more companies to work collaboratively with us. We have a broad technical offering and experience in supporting companies developing space applications.”

With the addition of SEL Newport, there is a total of 12 Space Enterprise Labs across the country, including: