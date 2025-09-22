New ‘Skills for the Workplace’ Project to Power South West Wales Workforce

Gower College Swansea has launched a new initiative designed to equip individuals across South West Wales with the in-demand skills needed to meet local needs and help people thrive in today’s workforce.

The Skills for the Workplace launch took place at Sketty Hall Business School and coincided with Adult Learners’ Week.

Through Swansea Bay City Deal funding, the four south west Wales colleges – Gower College Swansea, NPTC Group of Colleges, Coleg Sir Gar and Pembrokeshire College – and the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership are working together to offer a wide range of heavily subsidised courses in key sectors including:

Advanced and Smart Manufacturing

Engineering

Energy and Net Zero Carbon

Health and Social Care

Digital and ICT

Construction

The Skills for the Workplace project aims to deliver joined-up employment and training, strengthening the existing workforce, supporting businesses to grow, and creating opportunities for individuals seeking employment across Swansea and the wider area. It will also help employers develop their staff and address the skills gaps currently facing many organisations.

Paul Kift, Interim Principal of Gower College Swansea, said:

“This project is about building confidence, developing expertise and ensuring our communities have access to the skills that employers are looking for right now. By working in partnership with employers, we can directly support workforce development, helping businesses to upskill their staff, boost productivity and close skills gaps. These collaborations are at the heart of the College and will make a real difference to both businesses and individuals across the region. “We believe continued professional development plays a crucial role in this, giving people the chance to retrain, adapt and create a future-proofed workforce ready for the challenges of tomorrow.”

At the launch, businesses from across the region heard how the project could benefit them. They also had the opportunity to listen directly to other employers as the College’s Business Development Consultant, Stuart Davies, led a panel discussion on the benefits of workforce development. Panel members included Lucy Hole, Director of The Secret Hospitality Group, Jonathan Morris, Strategic Development Manager for Tai Tarian, and Jane Lewis, Regional Partnership Manager for the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership.

Jane Lewis added:

“Skills for the Workplace is a fantastic opportunity for employers and employees alike. By aligning training with the needs of local industries, we can bridge current gaps and help create a stronger, more resilient workforce for South West Wales. “Working in partnership with colleges has already enabled many employers to upskill their workforce, address skills shortages and improve staff confidence and productivity. It is particularly fitting to launch this project during Adult Learners’ Week, as it highlights the importance of collaboration, opportunity, and lifelong learning for everyone in our communities.”

The Skills for the Workplace project is part funded by the Skills and Talent Programme through the Regional Learning and Skills Partnership and Swansea Bay City Deal.