New Services Bring Thousands of Passengers to the Ebbw Vale Line

More than 60,000 extra journeys have been made on the Ebbw Vale line since the launch of new services to Newport.

A £70 million investment in infrastructure on the line was completed by Network Rail last year to allow an increase in services on the line to two per hour.

The first direct services between Ebbw Vale and Newport began in January almost doubling the number of daily services from 33 to 63.

And since the start of the year the line has seen people make 317,267 journeys on the line, compared with 253,283 over the same period in 2023.

Chief Customer and Culture Officer Marie Daly said the work was testimony to the hard work of everyone involved in the project.

She said:

“It’s brilliant to see customers using our services and the new links to Newport continue to grow each month. “The fact the line now has two trains per hour in each direction is great for those traveling for work, education, leisure or for appointments and this simply gives customers more choice and more opportunities to choose sustainable transport. “The Ebbw project was a great example of close collaboration with ourselves, Network Rail and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council. These numbers are a testimony to the hard work that has been going on behind the scenes for many years.”

Network Rail Wales and Borders route director Nick Millington said:

“It’s fantastic to see so many extra passengers using the Ebbw Vale line in recent months. This means more low-carbon and safe journeys being made, and greater connectivity for our communities. “The upgrade to the railway has also protected the important rail freight connection off the Ebbw Vale line to Machen Quarry. Rail freight on this line has seen a recent resurgence and is helping to boost the local economy in South Wales as well as taking lorries off our roads and driving down emissions. “But most of all, the improvements made to the Ebbw Vale line underline the importance of collaboration and what can be achieved when we and our partners work together.”

In December, just 357 journeys were made between Newport and the Ebbw valley because the journey involved going into Cardiff first and then back on yourself. By February, the number had reached 3,399. And for the month of May, 4,846 journeys were recorded on the route.

Station Manager Sammy Fairbanks described the success as “great news for the area”.

She said: