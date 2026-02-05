New Service Partnership Aims to Support Organic Butter Supply

Market-leading expert supply partner Middledale Foods has entered a new service partnership with J R Harding & Sons (Frome) Ltd.

The agreement with the organic accredited frozen, chilled and ambient storage and distribution company comes as Wrexham-based Middledale Foods commits to providing a solution to shortages in the supply of organic butter, following years of successive supply constraint against a backdrop of sustained customer demand.

Commercial Director at Middledale Foods, Paul Jackson, said:

“The core of the problem is supply: last year organic milk volumes hit a five-year low, and while milk supply has recovered slightly, the market is still short of product. This challenge has been intensified by a European pull, where strong consumer demand is drawing organic butterfat out of the UK, leaving UK food manufacturers short of a key ingredient. “This shortage is not just an inconvenience; it is a real risk to business growth, limiting what customers and manufacturing partners can achieve. “With this new service partnership, we are proud to make vital steps towards positively addressing the challenge in partnership with our customers, providing them with a quality sourcing solution that will help to overcome product availability limitations.”

Established in 1963, J R Harding & Sons offers more than 50 years of proven expertise in storage and distribution. Operating from the business’s purpose built storage site in Frome, Somerset, the business offers a total logistics solution to cope with the demands and fluctuations of today’s supply chain.

Paul said:

“There are a great number of synergies between the two businesses. Like Middledale Foods, J R Harding & Sons, puts its customers at the heart of its operations. It’s this unwavering commitment to ensuring that every job is a job well done that has led to the business’s continued success. We’re delighted to welcome J R Harding & Sons to Middledale Foods’ roster of service partners.”

Emma Boakes, General Manager at J R Harding & Sons, said: