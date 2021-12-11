New School Opens in The Parade

Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

A new school, Eastward House School, has opened its doors at the former Cardiff Academy sixth form centre in Roath.

A sister school to successful Westward House School in West Wales, Eastward House educates children from 7 to 16 years using a different and more individualised approach than is seen in mainstream schools.

Its founder Harriet Harrison said:

“In a calm and nurturing environment, pupils are offered a bespoke programme to suit their needs, learning styles, abilities and ambitions. Eastward House School offers a great opportunity for pupils who suffer with anxiety, for those who find mainstream overwhelming, for learners with dyslexia and other learning needs, home schooled pupils wanting a flexible programme of study and for those who want to learn at their own pace; be that fast tracking or taking things a little slower.”

The school’s mission statement is: “Qualifications are important – self-esteem is life changing.” Its aim is to support pupils to be the very best they can be in a supportive, family style environment where everyone is challenged to succeed, strengths are celebrated, and weaker areas worked on.

Older pupils are offered a full range of GCSE subjects along with BTECs and other qualifications at an appropriate time in their development.

“In education one size certainly does not fit all and Eastward House School ensures each pupil is an individual working towards their own goals to assist as they progress toward post sixteen provision – be that sixth form, college, apprenticeship or the work of work,” says Harriet.

“For younger pupils it is about tapping into the way they learn best – not trying to get the square peg into the round hole. Teachers prioritise getting children to be happy, confident learners before focussing on academic progress. The results are impressive!”

Further details please contact [email protected] 

