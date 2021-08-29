New School gets Green Light to Open in The Vale in September.

New School gets Green Light to Open in The Vale in September.

A new independent school is set to open in Dinas Powys in September. Eastward House School is a sister school to Westward House School in St Clears and will offer provision for pupils aged 7 to 18.

Once it receives confirmation of registration by Welsh Government the school will open at its temporary site in Hebron Hall this September. It will offer a refreshing new educational model that is already proving a hit with parents of pupils at Westward House School.

Conceived as an attractive alternative to mainstream schooling, the school gives each pupil access to an individualised curriculum. It can cater for all levels of ability and many different learning needs, from high achievers who need to be stretched further to children with learning difficulties that require specific support.

Flexible and blended learning options mean the schools are finding favour with elective home-schooling families, more able and talented students and many who are just overwhelmed by large class sizes in large primary and secondary schools.

“At the heart of our schools’ ethos is the sentiment that exams are important but self esteem is life changing,” says founder Harriet Harrison, who also runs Westward House and Castle School in Haverfordwest. “For many reasons, increasing numbers of young people are struggling in traditional school environments. This new take on how, what and where to learn will offer an appropriate alternative. “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming our first intake of pupils in September and look forward to growing this school, bringing this unique educational offering to pupils in South Wales.”

For further information call 029 2002 6484.