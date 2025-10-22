New School Building on Anglesey Takes Step Forward

Plans to provide a modern new school building for Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi have taken a step forward.

Anglesey County Council's Executive agreed to publish a statutory notice outlining its intention to re-locate 11–18-year-old learners into a new £66 million building, near Holyhead Leisure Centre, dependent on successful procurement of the land.

The decision came after an overwhelmingly positive response to a wide-ranging consultation held during the summer, the council said. 79% of stakeholders and learners who responded (1,023) agreed with the proposal. The consultation included sessions to gain feedback from pupils, school council, staff, governors, parents and other interested stakeholders.

The main aims of the new school building – able to accommodate 900 pupils – would be to ensure:

modern learning facilities of a high standard and more open, green spaces

that there are sufficient secondary school places to meet the current and future needs of 11–18-year-old pupils

Education and Welsh Language portfolio holder, Councillor Dafydd Roberts, said:

“The positive response to our statutory consultation has provided the confidence needed to forge ahead with these proposals for a new Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi. “Today’s decision to authorise the publication of a statutory notice is an exciting step towards opening a new school building. The proposal also represents our commitment to the future of education and Welsh language in the town and wider Holy Island.”

Cllr Roberts added:

“The input provided from everyone connected to Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi will help us shape this project going forward.”

The discovery of RAAC (‘reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete’) at the current Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi building had a significant effect on school processes and pupil education between September 2023 and January 2024. This coupled with a need for significant expenditure on maintenance means that the current building is coming to the end of its life.

Director of Education, Skills and Young People, Aaron C Evans, said:

“Council officers have considered various options for the future of secondary education provision in the Holyhead area. “We’re pleased that the Executive today agreed that a new school building for Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi is the best way forward. Creating a new modern school building would be a significant investment in education in Caergybi and wider catchment area and would also ensure the long-term sustainability of secondary education in the area.”

He added:

“A new school building with specialist modern learning facilities of the highest standard will also help ensure the best possible educational experiences and outcomes for young people; and support the aims of the County Council’s Modernising Learning Communities and Welsh Language Strategy.”

Of those who disagreed with the proposals, some stated that the new site was too far from the town centre and others wanted to see the current school redeveloped.

However, a detailed evaluation of possible sites in the Holyhead area has shown that the proposed site near the leisure centre is the only one that meets Welsh Government guidelines, which requires 31,625m² for a new building (without playing fields). The current school’s site area is only 27,000m² and would not be suitable for redevelopment.

Following the Executive’s decision, the statutory notice will be published in the week commencing November 3, 2025.