New Scheme to Attract Investment in Renewable Energy Storage

A new scheme to help build energy storage infrastructure will bring the UK a step closer to energy independence, says the UK Government.

It says this could see the first significant long duration energy storage (LDES) facilities in nearly four decades, helping to create back up renewable power and bolster the UK’s energy security.

These technologies work like giant batteries by storing renewable energy and releasing it onto the grid and into homes when needed. This includes pumped storage hydro, which stores electricity by pumping water up a reservoir, to be released later.

By having a steady supply of clean, home-grown energy, these projects would strengthen the UK's energy independence, and protect consumers from volatile global gas markets.

However, barriers including high upfront costs – despite low operating costs – have held back investment in this critical infrastructure.

The UK Government said the investment support scheme would boost investor confidence and unlock billions in funding for vital projects which will help create thousands of jobs and deliver clean power as the country accelerates to net zero.

Energy Minister, Michael Shanks, said:

“We are wasting no time in unlocking Britain’s vast renewable potential by expanding wind and solar power. But we also need to increase our ability to store this energy for when the sun isn’t shining, or the wind isn’t blowing. “We’re reversing a legacy that has seen no new long duration storage built for 40 years – and taking steps to unleash private investment in both established and new technologies. “With these projects storing the surplus clean, homegrown energy produced from renewable sources, we can boost our energy security by relying less on fossil fuels, protect household bills, and help deliver our key mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.”

The announcement follows a consultation held earlier this year which proposed a ‘cap and floor’ scheme to encourage LDES investment. A cap and floor model would provide a guaranteed minimum income for developers, in return for a limit on revenues. Ofgem has agreed to act as regulator and delivery body and the scheme's first round is expected to be open to applicants next year.

Great Britain currently has 2.8GW of LDES across four existing pumped storage hydro schemes in Wales and Scotland, which already play a significant role in powering the country.

Other technologies include liquid air energy storage, compressed air energy storage and flow batteries, which are currently in development and would benefit from investor support.

Analysis has found that deploying 20GW of LDES could save the electricity system £24 billion between 2025 and 2050, reducing household energy bills as additional cheaper renewable energy would be available to meet demand at peak times, which would cut reliance on expensive natural gas.

Meanwhile, the National Electricity System Operator has estimated that a total of 11.5 to 15.3 GW of LDES will be required by 2050 to achieve net zero.

Several projects are currently under development and with some expected to be operational by 2030, and the introduction of an investment support scheme will help deliver them.

A similar cap and floor scheme is used for electricity interconnectors which connect Great Britain’s grid with other countries. Introduced in 2014, no floor payments have been made but developers have shared revenues with consumers.

Ofgem will design the investment support scheme and under these proposals, it will be split into two application routes, with one focusing on mature technologies, while another will be dedicated to new innovation.

The UK Government described this as the latest step in its mission for clean power and energy security, building on the confirmation last week of major funding for two carbon capture sites in Merseyside and Teesside, to create thousands of jobs and attract £8 billion of private investment.

It also follows the launch of Great British Energy, lifting the ban on onshore wind and delivering a record number of clean energy projects through its renewables auction, which it says is all part of the plan to protect billpayers from volatile energy price spikes driven by fossil fuels.

Beatrice Filkin, Director of Major Projects at Ofgem, said: