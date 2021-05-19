New Research Shows the Huge Role that Businesses Play in Welsh Society

New research from FSB Wales has shone a light on the huge impact that smaller businesses have within their communities, and the business organisation has urged Welsh Government to harness this enthusiasm to help aid the economic recovery in Wales.

Recent FSB research, published in the report What we value: SMEs as the key to rebuilding Wales’ economy and communities found that 84% of smaller businesses have contributed towards their local community or charity, and 27% hold a position within their local community.

Small businesses are often locally rooted, creating good local jobs, investment in local communities and maintaining the health and diversity of Wales’ towns and high streets. In addition to this, small business owners are likely to have strong roles within their communities – something which has increased over the last year due to the impact of Coronavirus.

This report also recognises that there is huge uncertainty looming on the landscape of the architecture and available funding for business support. Providing clear and effective business support infrastructure is vital not just for SMEs’ economic recovery, but in growing them and maximising their contribution to the economy, and ensuring they can play their part in developing more sustainable, supported communities and economy.

FSB Wales has called on Vaughan Gething, the new Economy Minister to work with business groups on a recovery plan that will support those businesses that are so vital to Wales’ economy, communities, and society.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said: