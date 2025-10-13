New Research Highlights Global Shift in Car Customisation Trends

An academic at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has co-authored a new paper analysing the evolving trends in aftermarket car customisation, an industry where drivers modify and personalise vehicles after purchase.

Vibhor Sharma, Senior Lecturer in Automotive and Transport Design has co-authored the paper Aftermarket trends in car customixation: A review of market dynamics and industry innovations.

It explores how car customisation is shifting from a niche pastime into a mainstream cultural and economic activity. It identifies a global trend towards visual and comfort-based modifications, such as interiors, lighting, and digital upgrades, over traditional performance enhancements.

The study also highlights how electric vehicles (EVs), sustainability, and digital technology are transforming the aftermarket industry. While global markets embrace both performance and aesthetic upgrades, Indian practices remain predominantly visual due to regulatory constraints. Looking ahead, the research points to AI-driven, eco-friendly, and software-based customisation as major growth areas.

The paper was co-authored with Dr Nachiket Thakur, Dean of the Institute of Design at MIT Art Design and Technology University, Pune, India, and Dr Anant Chakradeo, Provost of the MIT Group of Institutes, Pune, India.

Vibhor, who brings 15 years of experience in both industry and academia, has worked with leading organisations such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motors, Volvo-Eicher, and Mahindra Odyssea. His career includes projects ranging from bus and truck interiors to a customer-specific yacht design, as well as an autonomous electric campus vehicle. Before joining UWTSD, he was Head of the Transportation Design Department at MIT Institute of Design, Pune, where he led academic programmes and mentored aspiring designers.

Vibhor said:

“Car customisation is no longer just about performance or speed, it’s increasingly about identity, sustainability, and technology. Owners today want cars that reflect their personality, values, and lifestyle. Our research shows how these changes are reshaping the aftermarket sector globally, creating exciting opportunities for designers and industry alike.”

At UWTSD’s Swansea Waterfront campus, Vibhor now combines research with teaching, helping to nurture the next generation of automotive and transport designers to face industry challenges with creativity and confidence.