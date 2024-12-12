New Report Urges Decision-Makers to Recognise Celtic Sea Region’s Potential to Support UK’s Renewable Energy Future

A joint report by Marine Energy Wales (MEW), Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC), and Celtic Sea Power (CSP), is urging decision-makers to recognise the existing capabilities of the Celtic Sea region when it comes to supporting the UK’s future floating offshore wind industry and net zero targets. The three organisations are founder members of The Celtic Sea Cluster.

Offering a new perspective from a regional lens, the report highlights areas where progress is already being made, and areas with existing potential to support the burgeoning renewables industry and provide immense benefits to local communities and the wider energy landscape.

The report highlight’s the Celtic Sea region’s already strong foundation to service the FLOW market; including a long-established steel industry, extensive fabrication and engineering expertise in both the energy and marine sectors, and a significantly experienced workforce, developed around the delivery of Hinkley point. Many of the regions’ companies are already delivering critical services into FLOW projects.

The report also delves into the recently published Celtic Sea Blueprint, commissioned by The Crown Estate, and the 2024 Offshore Wind Industrial Growth Plan (IGP), published by RenewableUK, the Offshore Wind Industry Council and The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland.

It makes several recommendations on how the Celtic Sea region can secure a sustainable and prosperous future, and play its part in driving the UK’s renewable agenda.

You can read the report in full here.

