S4C Supports More Than 2,500 Jobs and Contributes £150m to Welsh Economy

The number of jobs in Wales supported by S4C has grown to more than 2,500, according to new research.

The figures show an increase of more than 370 jobs since the last research report in 2022/23. S4C contributed £150.3 million to the Welsh economy during 2024/25, despite a real-terms decrease in licence fee funding compared to two years ago.

The findings are part of new research by Wavehill, commissioned by S4C.

The report was presented by S4C Chief Executive Geraint Evans, on the second day of the Dychmygu’r Dyfodol (Imagining the Future) conference, the first to be held jointly by S4C and TAC.

The report shows:

For every £1 of licence fee income, £1.59 was returned to the Welsh economy.

More than three out of every four pounds (£82.2m) was spent on businesses with headquarters in Wales or Wales-based freelancers.

S4C’s impact was felt right across Wales, as 57% of that spend was outside Cardiff, five percentage points higher than in 2022/23.

From S4C’s supply chain, 93% of employment impacts and gross value added (GVA) was retained in Wales, which shows S4C’s role as an anchor to the production sector in Wales.

S4C engaged with 1,190 suppliers and 58 distinct sectors in 2024/25, an increase of 213 suppliers since the last report.

The news of the increase comes after S4C recently launched its new strategy, More Than a TV Channel, which prioritises working with its partners to make Wales thrive.

With filming on the second series of Y Llais set to begin in the coming weeks, the report estimates that the first series contributed £3.3m in gross value added (GVA) to the Welsh economy and created 72 jobs in Wales.

Geraint Evans, Chief Executive of S4C, said:

“While our focus is on the future with our recently-launched strategy, this impact report is an opportunity to reflect on what we’ve already achieved at S4C. “These findings show that S4C is already More Than a TV Channel, with the investments made by S4C, and the wider production sector, critical in unlocking and encouraging full potential of Wales’s creative industries. “There are strong foundations here on which we can build, as we realise our vision of an S4C that expands viewing with its content, transforms to digital-first and collaborates with its partners to make Wales thrive.”

Delyth Evans, Chair of S4C’s Board, said:

“When S4C works alongside the production sector, the effects are far-reaching – culturally, socially and economically. “It’s appropriate that this report be released during the first joint conference between S4C and TAC, as we celebrate the healthy relationship between S4C and the sector and as we look forward to the future with great enthusiasm.”

UK Government Media Minister, Ian Murray, said:

“I know just how important S4C is in championing Welsh language content – from news programmes which keep audiences informed to dramas, children’s shows and documentaries. “Not only does it continue to provide entertainment and add social value, but it also supports the local economy. “We, as the Government, are strongly committed to public service media. We will be using the upcoming Charter Review to look at how we can support both S4C and minority language broadcasting.”

Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said:

“This report demonstrates the vital role S4C plays in supporting jobs and economic growth across Wales. “Growing to support over 2,500 jobs whilst returning £1.59 to the Welsh economy for every £1 of licence fee income shows the real value of investment in Welsh language broadcasting, including Welsh Government investment via Creative Wales in facilities such as Aria Studios, and in hit S4C shows like Cleddau, Egin Bach and Hafiach. “I'm particularly pleased to see spending increasingly reaching communities outside Cardiff, helping to ensure prosperity is spread across the whole of Wales.”