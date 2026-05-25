New Report Offers Snapshot of Students’ Experiences of Welsh Language Services

A new report published by the Welsh Language Commissioner provides an overview of the Welsh language provision available to students across Wales.

Responses were gathered from over 1,500 further and higher education students, and the findings present a mixed picture of experiences across the sector.

The purpose of the research was to consider the provision of Welsh language services to students across four specific areas:

students' ability to submit written work in Welsh

the option to choose accommodation with Welsh speaking students

the offer and allocation of a Welsh speaking personal tutor

access to wellbeing services through the medium of Welsh.

In addition, the research examined the wider use of Welsh by educational institutions, including campus language culture and how Welsh language services are promoted to students.

As the experiences of children and young people in using Welsh is a specific theme in the Welsh Language Commissioner's Strategic Plan, this research makes an important contribution to understanding how Welsh language services are delivered and operate in practice for students, the Commissioner said.

Osian Llywelyn, Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, said:

“Given the importance of sustaining and developing the continued use of the Welsh language, it is essential to recognise the key role that further education colleges and higher education institutions play in ensuring that students have the opportunity to use Welsh naturally as part of their academic and social lives. “This research offers us a clearer understanding of students' direct experiences of the Welsh language services available to them, focusing on areas where specific duties are set out through the Welsh language standards, as well as on the wider culture that influences day-to-day use of the language. “While it is encouraging to see strong examples of good practice, that experience is not consistent across the sector. As a result, we have identified clear improvement actions, and we will be asking the relevant institutions to address them. I look forward to constructive and positive discussions over the coming months.”

Questionnaires were shared with students studying at colleges and universities across Wales, and discussion sessions were held with smaller groups to gain a comprehensive picture of the services provided.

As a result of this work, five specific improvement actions have been identified:

Standardising Welsh-medium assessment arrangements

Proactively offering Welsh, not just as an option

Addressing Welsh-language skills gaps in the workforce

Strengthening the Welsh-language experience to foster a sense of belonging

Ensuring consistency through robust self-assessment and monitoring.

James Owen, Chief Executive of Medr, the body responsible for funding and regulating tertiary education in Wales, added:

“This research provides a valuable insight into the experiences of Welsh-speaking learners in further and higher education in Wales. The findings present a varied picture and underline the need to do more to support the tertiary education sector, its staff, and its learners, to move further along the Welsh-language skills continuum over time. For Medr, a positive and enriching Welsh-medium learner experience is key to enabling Cymraeg to flourish, both within the tertiary sector and across Welsh society more broadly. “Medr's new Welsh Language Condition will place a clearer focus on the role of providers in promoting and supporting the use of Cymraeg, and on fostering an environment where staff and learners can use the language naturally. Colleges and universities will be expected to demonstrate how they will promote the value of Cymraeg, the benefits it offers, and how they will create formal and informal opportunities for staff and learners to develop the skills needed to use Welsh in their everyday lives.”

According to Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive of Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, the research is timely: