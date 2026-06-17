Children’s Hospices Call for Change to Avoid Families Reaching ‘Crisis Point’

Wales' two children's hospices are calling for system-wide change to stop families of children with life-shortening conditions needing to “fight” for help.

In Children's Hospice Week, which runs from June 15-21, Tŷ Gobaith and Tŷ Hafan will together publish a report which says that families across Wales are being “pushed to the limits” as they struggle to access the care and support they need.

Family Voices 2 reveals families are routinely left navigating a fragmented and complex system of health and social care, and often reaching crisis point before support arrives.

The findings, based on responses from families across Wales, show major gaps between services. While 76% said hospice care was easy to access, this dropped to 56% for healthcare and just 42% for social care. At the same time, only 27% said waiting times were never a problem, meaning delays are normal.

Families described how a lack of information from the outset leaves many missing out on support entirely.

As one parent said:

“Not one of my son's health professionals ever mentioned [the hospice] to us… If I hadn't self‑referred, we wouldn't have had the amazing support from the hospice.”

At the heart of the report families are asking for a system that works.

In response, the report sets out eight priorities for change. It calls for clear, consistent information so families understand what support is available from the start, and for earlier referral to hospice services so help is received before crisis point.

It highlights the urgent need for investment in skilled staff across health and social care who understand complex conditions, alongside giving every family a named professional to coordinate their care.

It also urges action to tackle the real-world barriers families face to access care, including travel, cost and distance, while making services more inclusive and culturally responsive.

Finally, it calls for more consistent end‑of‑life care planning and long‑term bereavement support, so families are not left alone at the most difficult moments. Sadly, more than a quarter of parents said their child did not die in their preferred place.

Tŷ Gobaith Chief Executive Andy Goldsmith said the findings reflect a system placing too much responsibility and burden on families.

“Too many face unnecessary barriers: long waits, confusing processes, gaps in local provision and the exhaustion of having to ‘fight' for help,” he said.

He added:

“Families need a health and social care system that works around them – easier to navigate, consistent and equitable – where parents are not left acting as care coordinator, advocate and crisis manager alongside being a parent, and support comes too late or not at all.”

The report highlights the toll these challenges take on family life. A third of parents said accessing services severely impacts their ability to work or study, while many reported serious effects on their finances, relationships and emotional wellbeing. For many they talk about being “pushed to the limits.”

The report makes clear that solutions are within reach, but require coordinated action from the Welsh Government, NHS, local authorities and the children's hospices

Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan, Irfon Rees, said: