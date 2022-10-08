New Regional Production Director for Leading Housebuilder in Wales and South West

Andy Hill joins the housebuilder from Tilia Homes (formerly Kier Living) where he served as a regional construction and SHEA director.

Andy will be responsible for overseeing the production operations of the six regional business that form Persimmon’s Wales and South West Division.

This will entail the provision of strategic support and guidance in respect of the Division’s construction and health, safety and environment activities, from Pembrokeshire to Truro.

He will also be responsible for driving construction performance against build targets, quality targets, and implementation of group policies and procedures.

Commenting on his new role, Andy said:

“I am delighted to be joining Persimmon Homes at an exciting time for the business. “Over the past couple of years, the company at a group, divisional and regional level has made huge strides forward, which as well as attracting me to the business, has been shown in its recent five-star HBF quality rating. “The construction-related focus of the role was incredibly appealing, and will allow for strategic thinking and a targeted focus on the most enjoyable part of the industry – building new homes our customers can rely on and at a price they can afford. “I’m looking forward to working with the regional chairman and the six managing directors across Wales and the South West region to ensure we maintain our upward trajectory and deliver improvements, where possible, in our operational delivery.”

Andy has over 25 years’ experience in construction industry after entering the industry from school at the age of 16 and completing an apprenticeship in roofing, before going on to work in both traditional and commercial roofing and steeple jacking.

His successful stint at his family’s firm in the Midlands then saw him progress into site management. Firstly as an assistant site manager at McLean Homes and then as a site manager at Westbury Homes, which was subsequently acquired by Persimmon in 2006.

He worked for the company for nearly two years before entering the field of project management, working on schemes including the construction of a number of PFI hospitals, MOD projects and major new-build prisons.

Over the past decade he has worked for Barratt Homes, Countryside and Kier Living in senior construction leadership roles.

Welcoming Andy to the position, Persimmon’s chairman for Wales and the South West, Liam Scott, said: