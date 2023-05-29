New Regional Finance Director Appointed by Leading Housebuilder

Persimmon Homes has appointed a new Regional Finance Director for its Central and Wales division.

Jon Knowles has been promoted to the role after previously serving as the Finance Director for the business’ West Midlands region.

In his new role, Jon will report to Jason Windsor, the Chief Financial Officer of Persimmon Homes, and will be responsible for providing support and regional input/consolidation for the Central and Wales businesses.

Jon will also provide support to the Divisional Regional Chairman, Stephen Cleveley, ensuring an accurate and consistent approach across the Central region and Wales.

Jon has over 15 years of experience in the industry and has been a part of Persimmon Homes earlier in his career from 1998 to 2008, before re-joining the firm in 2018.

Commenting on the role, Jon said:

“I am delighted to take on the role of Regional Finance Director for Central & Wales at Persimmon Homes at an exciting time for the business. “I look forward to working with the team to continue to drive the company’s financial performance and provide support to ensure an accurate and consistent approach across the division.”

Regional Chairman, Stephen Cleveley said: