New Regional Director Set to Spearhead Inco Contracts’ Push into Wales

One of the UK’s fastest growing principal contractors is expanding into Wales after making a high-profile appointment.

Inco Contracts, which has offices in the North West, South East and West Midlands, has appointed experienced construction specialist Adam Bidhendy as Regional Director for the area.

The Chartered Construction Manager will be responsible for expanding the firm’s footprint in Cardiff, Newport and Swansea by building a dedicated team and supply chain to serve local education, commercial, healthcare and industrial clients.

More than £160,000 has been put aside to identify and open a Wales office, with three locations currently being considered.

Adam Bidhendy, who has previously worked for Kier Group, Bridgeport 360 and Lancer Scott, said:

“There is so much potential in this region and we are already starting to see that with £3 million of dilapidation works tendered for and formal instructions set to be agreed on industrial refurbishment schemes in Cardiff. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. We want to take the DNA of Inco that has worked so well across other parts of the UK and drop it into Wales. First step is having our own dedicated office and then we’ll build a team of Site Managers, Contract Managers and admin staff, whilst at the same time forging a local supply chain that shares our values. “I firmly believe this region could be completing projects worth in excess of £8 million in our first twelve months and hopefully my 15 years’ experience and contacts in this patch will facilitate that.”

Inco Contracts, which recently won Company of the Year award, is a specialist in industrial and commercial refurbishment schemes across the UK, completing hundreds of projects every year.

These often tend to be turnkey in nature and involve the company working alongside architects, designers, and landlords to bring warehouse, educational establishments and office space back to life or to the required modern-day standards.

Services provided range from industrial roof and cladding, dilapidation schemes, building services, M&E installations, and soft strip-outs, as well as heritage and conservation work.

Sam Norton, Operations Director, said:

“We’re on course for our best-ever year, with turnover set to hit £40 million – a £4 million boost on this time last year. “Wales is a natural progression and an area we believe we can add value in. Adam Bidhendy’s appointment is a real coup and brings extensive construction experience and a proven track record of delivering high profile schemes in this area. “He will also play a key role in attracting top talent to work for Inco and, over the next twelve months, we’ll look to recruit experienced professionals and also invest in apprentices and young graduates passionate for a career in our sector.”

Adam concluded: