New Regional Director for Welsh Procurement Alliance Promises Opportunities for SMEs

Elizabeth Jones has taken up the role of regional director for the Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA).

Elizabeth – who has 25 years’ experience in the public sector and housing – joins WPA at a time when Welsh public procurement is being reshaped by reform and strengthened social value duties.

Over the past four years, Elizabeth has advised Welsh Government and supply chain partners as a consultant on decarbonising asset management, developing a detailed understanding of market challenges.

In her new role Elizabeth will link customers, including local authorities and charities, with suppliers to deliver built environment projects with a focus on value for money and social value.

Her priorities include improving access to WPA frameworks in north, mid and west Wales and creating opportunities for family-run SMEs through collaboration with principal contractors.

“I want to help public bodies buy well, create clear routes for Welsh SMEs onto WPA frameworks and build social value into everyday delivery,” she said. “As a team we will continue to listen to local priorities, support energy efficiency for the people of Wales, and partner with principal contractors to mentor smaller firms. This will ensure more organisations can deliver projects on time and within budget.”

The WPA is one of LHC Procurement Group's five regional business units. LHCPG provides free-to-use procurement frameworks exclusively for public sector clients.