New Recruits to Drive Swansea BID’s Ongoing Success

Swansea BID has expanded its team, by recruiting both a new Business Liaison Manager and a Projects Officer to help drive the BID’s ongoing success in the City Centre.

Andrew Douglas joins the BID team from a career in regional radio, where his focus was on sales and relationship management. Sophie Stockton has a sales, marketing and events background and comes to BID from Creative Hospitality Group – the umbrella firm of some of the City Centre’s best-known hospitality venues, including Peppermint, Brewstone and Bambu.

Swansea BID Chief Executive, Russell Greenslade, said: