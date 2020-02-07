New Recruits to Drive Swansea BID’s Ongoing Success

Swansea BID has expanded its team, by recruiting both a new Business Liaison Manager and a Projects Officer to help drive the BID’s ongoing success in the City Centre.
Andrew Douglas joins the BID team from a career in regional radio, where his focus was on sales and relationship management. Sophie Stockton has a sales, marketing and events background and comes to BID from Creative Hospitality Group – the umbrella firm of some of the City Centre’s best-known hospitality venues, including Peppermint, Brewstone and Bambu.
Swansea BID Chief Executive, Russell Greenslade, said:
We are very pleased to be growing the Swansea BID team, with these two strategic appointments. Both Andrew and Sophie are Swansea born and bred and are invested in the ongoing success of our City Centre. And both bring with them valuable insights and experience in communications, events and sales, which are already proving valuable to us as a BID. They step into these roles at a pivotal time for the City Centre, with its ongoing regeneration making a positive mark upon the area. Their focus will be to strengthen bonds with the 800-plus BID area businesses, to ensure their priorities continue to be integrated into our BID plans and activities. They will also provide a valuable extra point of contact for the businesses, and help to drive the success of Swansea Bid and its Big Heart brand events and activities, which do so much to boost footfall in the City Centre.
“These are exciting times for Swansea City Centre and for the wider city, and while we know our BID Businesses back the development, and are keen to see our new-look City Centre emerge, we must continue to listen to our members’ concerns, views and news about the regeneration, and about their other priorities. We are pleased to have an ever-stronger team to enable us to do this.”