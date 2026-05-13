New Rail Timetable to ‘Transform Journeys Across North Wales and Boost Local Economy’

Increased rail services for North Wales have been welcomed as “a boost for the region's economy”.

The major rail timetable change from Transport for Wales (TfW), coming into force from Sunday May 17, will bring extra capacity and more services.

Among the headline changes are trains from Manchester Airport that previously ran to Llandudno being re-routed to serve Holyhead, strengthened links with North West England and improvements to connections for passengers travelling to and from Ireland. Other changes include the extension of the Liverpool to Chester service through to Llandudno, creating new direct connections between North Wales and the Liverpool City Region.

The new link is expected to improve access to jobs and services across the border, while helping more visitors reach North Wales towns and attractions by rail.

Local services on Anglesey and in Gwynedd will also be reshaped, with a new pattern intended to improve commuting options to Holyhead and Bangor, with Valley station becoming a compulsory stop on relevant services.

Services on the North Wales Coast Line will increase by around 50%. Passengers will benefit from a standard hourly pattern introduced on key routes north and west of Shrewsbury (excluding Wrexham and Bidston).

The changes will deliver a significant increase in train frequency and capacity between Chester and Llandudno Junction, one of the busiest sections of the Wales and Borders rail network.

Ambition North Wales – the region’s corporate Joint Committee – has welcomed the new rail timetable, describing it as a major step forward for connectivity and a boost for the region’s economy.

It said it expects the increase in frequency of trains, particularly on the busiest sections of the Wales and Borders network, to make rail a more practical option for commuting, business travel and education, while supporting the visitor economy and reducing reliance on the car.

Councillor David A Bithell, Chair of the Corporate Joint Committee’s Transport Sub-Committee, said:

“More frequent, reliable rail services that are being introduced as part of Network North Wales are essential to unlocking growth across North Wales. This timetable is a welcome step forward. It will make it easier for people to get to work, alongside strengthening links between our communities, key employment sites and visitor destinations. We’ll continue to work with Transport for Wales and partners to make sure the improvements are delivered in a way that meets local needs and supports long-term investment in the region.”

Councillor Glyn Banks, Committee Vice-chair, added:

“The improved rail services are positive news for the region. The changes are important building blocks for long-term economic growth and will help businesses recruit and trade across a wider area, strengthening North Wales’ appeal as a place to invest, work and visit.”

Network Rail is also installing new footbridges at Prestatyn and Pensarn to replace high risk level crossings.

The timetable change coincides with the introduction of pay as you go (PAYG) in North Wales on 18 May. The tap in tap out contactless payment method will cover 15 stations between Wrexham General and Bidston.

In West Wales, extra trains will operate over the summer months, including on holiday routes and on Sundays, supporting the local tourism economy.

Colin Lea, TfW Planning and Performance Director for Transport for Wales, said:

“We’re now just days away from delivering a major improvement to rail services as part of Network North Wales. The new timetable will bring more frequent trains and better connections for our customers in North and West Wales. “These changes represent a significant step forward, with a simpler, more consistent timetable and increased capacity across some of our busiest routes. Alongside the introduction of pay as you go, we’re making it easier than ever for people to choose rail and travel sustainably.”

Ahead of the North Wales Coast timetable uplift, Network Rail has delivered a series of level crossing safety improvements, including temporary closures and diversion routes at Sandy Lane and Beverley Drive, seasonal crossing stewards at Pen Uchaf and Ty Gwyn, new Miniature Stop Lights at Flint Marsh, and further upgrades at Stokyn Lodge and Fishpool Farm crossings.

Nick Millington, Network Rail route director, said:

“We’ve been working hard for 18 months to prepare the railway to deliver these additional services, which support more low carbon journeys, better connectivity for employment and tourism helping local economies grow. “Safety remains our priority as we support these welcomed changes across North and West Wales. With more trains running, we’re asking everyone to stay alert, particularly at level crossings, and to take extra care when near the railway. “By working together with Transport for Wales and our passengers, we can ensure the network remains safe and reliable for everyone”.

For more information visit here.